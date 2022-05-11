Aspira Womens Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aspira Womens Health AWH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Earnings

Aspira Womens Health reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $397.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 14.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aspira Womens Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.06 -0.17 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.09 -0.06 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 1.84M 1.62M 1.61M 1.37M Revenue Actual 1.85M 1.67M 1.80M 1.50M

