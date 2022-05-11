Aspira Womens Health: Q1 Earnings Insights

Aspira Womens Health AWH reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aspira Womens Health reported in-line EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $397.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 14.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aspira Womens Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.06
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-0.08
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|1.84M
|1.62M
|1.61M
|1.37M
|Revenue Actual
|1.85M
|1.67M
|1.80M
|1.50M
To track all earnings releases for Aspira Womens Health visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews