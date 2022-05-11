Recap: Atotech Q1 Earnings

Atotech ATC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atotech beat estimated earnings by 164.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.14.

Revenue was up $4.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atotech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.19 0.13 0.09 EPS Actual 0.15 0.27 0.29 -0.55 Revenue Estimate 377.43M 370.03M 330.92M 331.05M Revenue Actual 386.50M 383.00M 376.60M 353.10M

To track all earnings releases for Atotech visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.