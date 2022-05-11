Recap: Atotech Q1 Earnings

Atotech ATC reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atotech beat estimated earnings by 164.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.37 versus an estimate of $0.14.
Revenue was up $4.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.34% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atotech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.19
|0.13
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.27
|0.29
|-0.55
|Revenue Estimate
|377.43M
|370.03M
|330.92M
|331.05M
|Revenue Actual
|386.50M
|383.00M
|376.60M
|353.10M
To track all earnings releases for Atotech visit their earnings calendar here.
