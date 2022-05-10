Recap: Synchronoss Technologies Q1 Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $367.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.03% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Synchronoss Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.03 -0.20 -0.14 EPS Actual 0.06 0.09 -0.27 -0.33 Revenue Estimate 72.31M 68.57M 66.67M 63.45M Revenue Actual 73.83M 69.75M 71.53M 65.50M

