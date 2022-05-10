Recap: Synchronoss Technologies Q1 Earnings

Synchronoss Technologies SNCR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Synchronoss Technologies reported in-line EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $367.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 11.03% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Synchronoss Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.01
|-0.03
|-0.20
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|0.06
|0.09
|-0.27
|-0.33
|Revenue Estimate
|72.31M
|68.57M
|66.67M
|63.45M
|Revenue Actual
|73.83M
|69.75M
|71.53M
|65.50M
To track all earnings releases for Synchronoss Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
