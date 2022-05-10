Recap: Switch Q1 Earnings

Switch SWCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Switch missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $33.74 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Switch's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.03 0.01 0.04 0.08 Revenue Estimate 162.37M 159.78M 134.54M 128.83M Revenue Actual 161.38M 158.10M 141.69M 130.87M

To track all earnings releases for Switch visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.