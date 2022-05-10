Recap: Switch Q1 Earnings

Switch SWCH reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Switch missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.04 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $33.74 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.78% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Switch's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.03
|0.01
|0.04
|0.08
|Revenue Estimate
|162.37M
|159.78M
|134.54M
|128.83M
|Revenue Actual
|161.38M
|158.10M
|141.69M
|130.87M
