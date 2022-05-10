Recap: Revance Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Revance Therapeutics RVNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Revance Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.91.
Revenue was up $11.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 12.01% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Revance Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.02
|-1.15
|-1.05
|-1.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.93
|-1.10
|-1.07
|-1.08
|Revenue Estimate
|24.27M
|20.29M
|15.48M
|10.98M
|Revenue Actual
|25.95M
|19.75M
|18.80M
|13.30M
