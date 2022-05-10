Recap: Revance Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Revance Therapeutics RVNC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Revance Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 3.3%, reporting an EPS of $-0.94 versus an estimate of $-0.91.

Revenue was up $11.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 12.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Revance Therapeutics's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.02 -1.15 -1.05 -1.09 EPS Actual -0.93 -1.10 -1.07 -1.08 Revenue Estimate 24.27M 20.29M 15.48M 10.98M Revenue Actual 25.95M 19.75M 18.80M 13.30M

