BTRS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

BTRS Holdings BTRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BTRS Holdings missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $3.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BTRS Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.08
|-0.07
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.1
|Revenue Estimate
|33.08M
|31.73M
|30.82M
|32.16M
|Revenue Actual
|42.88M
|41.36M
|40.23M
|41.94M
To track all earnings releases for BTRS Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
