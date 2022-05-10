BTRS Holdings: Q1 Earnings Insights

BTRS Holdings BTRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Earnings

BTRS Holdings missed estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $3.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 16.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BTRS Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.07 -0.07 -0.1 Revenue Estimate 33.08M 31.73M 30.82M 32.16M Revenue Actual 42.88M 41.36M 40.23M 41.94M

