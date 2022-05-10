Recap: NanoString Technologies Q1 Earnings

NanoString Technologies NSTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NanoString Technologies missed estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was down $537.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.28% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NanoString Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.59
|-0.54
|-0.54
|-0.54
|EPS Actual
|-0.64
|-0.69
|-0.60
|-0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|41.47M
|37.79M
|32.37M
|30.51M
|Revenue Actual
|42.45M
|37.15M
|33.86M
|31.62M
To track all earnings releases for NanoString Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
