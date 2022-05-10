Recap: NanoString Technologies Q1 Earnings

NanoString Technologies NSTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

NanoString Technologies missed estimated earnings by 53.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-0.56.

Revenue was down $537.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NanoString Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.54 -0.54 -0.54 EPS Actual -0.64 -0.69 -0.60 -0.62 Revenue Estimate 41.47M 37.79M 32.37M 30.51M Revenue Actual 42.45M 37.15M 33.86M 31.62M

