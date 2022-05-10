Vectrus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vectrus VEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vectrus beat estimated earnings by 27.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $22.47 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.01% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vectrus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.79
|0.95
|0.74
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|1.15
|1.52
|1.20
|Revenue Estimate
|415.00M
|434.00M
|410.00M
|376.95M
|Revenue Actual
|419.41M
|459.41M
|470.85M
|434.00M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Vectrus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.57 and $4.93 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Vectrus visit their earnings calendar here.
