Vectrus: Q1 Earnings Insights

Vectrus VEC reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Vectrus beat estimated earnings by 27.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $22.47 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 9.01% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Vectrus's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.86 0.79 0.95 0.74 EPS Actual 0.90 1.15 1.52 1.20 Revenue Estimate 415.00M 434.00M 410.00M 376.95M Revenue Actual 419.41M 459.41M 470.85M 434.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Vectrus management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $4.57 and $4.93 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Vectrus visit their earnings calendar here.

