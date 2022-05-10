Inovio Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 5.88%, reporting an EPS of $-0.36 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was down $172.05 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 5.86% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Inovio Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.32 -0.33 -0.25 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.50 -0.29 -0.39 -0.27 Revenue Estimate 2.84M 970.00K 1.21M 850.00K Revenue Actual 839.00K 291.70K 272.82K 371.12K

To track all earnings releases for Inovio Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.