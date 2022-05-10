Recap: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Xenon Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 14.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.41.
Revenue was up $4.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.37
|-0.38
|-0.48
|-0.40
|EPS Actual
|-0.48
|-0.36
|-0.51
|-0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|4.97M
|10.22M
|2.33M
|5.15M
|Revenue Actual
|3.74M
|8.12M
|2.22M
|4.36M
