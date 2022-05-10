Recap: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Xenon Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 14.63%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.41.

Revenue was up $4.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 3.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Xenon Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.37 -0.38 -0.48 -0.40 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.36 -0.51 -0.42 Revenue Estimate 4.97M 10.22M 2.33M 5.15M Revenue Actual 3.74M 8.12M 2.22M 4.36M

