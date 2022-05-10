Recap: Paya Holdings Q1 Earnings

Paya Holdings PAYA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Paya Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Paya Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.10
|0.07
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.09
|0.04
|0.11
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|63.99M
|63.84M
|60.68M
|59.83M
|Revenue Actual
|67.10M
|63.10M
|63.90M
|55.30M
