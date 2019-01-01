ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Paya Holdings
(NASDAQ:PAYA)
5.99
0.10[1.70%]
At close: Jun 1
5.99
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low5.82 - 6.04
52 Week High/Low4.51 - 11.99
Open / Close5.9 / 5.99
Float / Outstanding86.8M / 132.1M
Vol / Avg.397.6K / 811.4K
Mkt Cap791.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price5.5
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.02
Total Float86.8M

Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Paya Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.090

Quarterly Revenue

$66M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$66M

Earnings Recap

Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paya Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paya Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08
EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.11 0.07
Revenue Estimate 63.99M 63.84M 60.68M 59.83M
Revenue Actual 67.10M 63.10M 63.90M 55.30M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08
EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.11 0.07
Revenue Estimate 63.99M 63.84M 60.68M 59.83M
Revenue Actual 67.10M 63.10M 63.90M 55.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Paya Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Paya Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) reporting earnings?
A

Paya Holdings (PAYA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.01, which hit the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were Paya Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PAYA) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $51.8M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.