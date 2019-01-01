Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Paya Holdings beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.08.

Revenue was up $10.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.9% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Paya Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08 EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.11 0.07 Revenue Estimate 63.99M 63.84M 60.68M 59.83M Revenue Actual 67.10M 63.10M 63.90M 55.30M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 0.10 0.07 0.08 EPS Actual 0.09 0.04 0.11 0.07 Revenue Estimate 63.99M 63.84M 60.68M 59.83M Revenue Actual 67.10M 63.10M 63.90M 55.30M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.