Recap: Avinger Q1 Earnings

Avinger AVGR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Earnings
Avinger missed estimated earnings by 99.15%, reporting an EPS of $-2.33 versus an estimate of $-1.17.
Revenue was down $671.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avinger's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.20
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-0.8
|EPS Actual
|-1.26
|-1.2
|-0.8
|-1.4
|Revenue Estimate
|2.29M
|2.84M
|2.72M
|2.44M
|Revenue Actual
|2.40M
|2.37M
|2.80M
|2.56M
