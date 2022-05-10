Repay Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Repay Hldgs RPAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Repay Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.21.
Revenue was up $20.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 9.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Repay Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.18
|0.14
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.21
|0.16
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|63.56M
|59.31M
|44.44M
|44.87M
|Revenue Actual
|62.20M
|61.12M
|48.41M
|47.52M
