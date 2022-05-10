Repay Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Repay Hldgs RPAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Repay Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.21.

Revenue was up $20.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 9.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Repay Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.18 0.14 0.16 EPS Actual 0.28 0.21 0.16 0.18 Revenue Estimate 63.56M 59.31M 44.44M 44.87M Revenue Actual 62.20M 61.12M 48.41M 47.52M

To track all earnings releases for Repay Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.