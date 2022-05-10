Recap: Model N Q2 Earnings

Model N MODN reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Model N beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $5.09 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 2.58% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Model N's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.10
|0.02
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|0.15
|0.18
|0.16
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|50.10M
|50.88M
|48.86M
|46.38M
|Revenue Actual
|51.54M
|51.48M
|51.04M
|48.19M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Model N management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.56 and $0.59 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Model N visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.