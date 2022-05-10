Recap: Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical missed estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.9.

Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.55 which was followed by a 9.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Collegium Pharmaceutical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.04 0.36 0.30 EPS Actual -0.51 0.22 0.27 0.41 Revenue Estimate 81.61M 84.89M 84.77M 81.87M Revenue Actual 27.36M 78.84M 82.94M 87.72M

To track all earnings releases for Collegium Pharmaceutical visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.