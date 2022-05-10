Recap: Collegium Pharmaceutical Q1 Earnings

Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Collegium Pharmaceutical missed estimated earnings by 53.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.9.
Revenue was down $3.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $1.55 which was followed by a 9.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Collegium Pharmaceutical's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.04
|0.36
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|-0.51
|0.22
|0.27
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|81.61M
|84.89M
|84.77M
|81.87M
|Revenue Actual
|27.36M
|78.84M
|82.94M
|87.72M
