Electronic Arts: Q4 Earnings Insights

Electronic Arts EA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Electronic Arts beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.43.

Revenue was up $261.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate 3.22 1.17 0.62 1.05 EPS Actual 3.20 1.58 0.79 1.23 Revenue Estimate 2.67B 1.75B 1.28B 1.39B Revenue Actual 2.58B 1.85B 1.34B 1.49B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.