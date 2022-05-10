Electronic Arts: Q4 Earnings Insights

Electronic Arts EA reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Electronic Arts beat estimated earnings by 2.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.46 versus an estimate of $1.43.
Revenue was up $261.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Electronic Arts's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.22
|1.17
|0.62
|1.05
|EPS Actual
|3.20
|1.58
|0.79
|1.23
|Revenue Estimate
|2.67B
|1.75B
|1.28B
|1.39B
|Revenue Actual
|2.58B
|1.85B
|1.34B
|1.49B
To track all earnings releases for Electronic Arts visit their earnings calendar here.
