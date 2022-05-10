Recap: Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Biohaven Pharma Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 35.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.62 versus an estimate of $-2.53.
Revenue was up $275.03 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Biohaven Pharma Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.04
|-2.40
|-2.74
|-2.82
|EPS Actual
|-2.32
|-1.91
|-2.62
|-2.97
|Revenue Estimate
|173.69M
|128.40M
|78.13M
|40.63M
|Revenue Actual
|190.01M
|135.74M
|92.93M
|43.82M
