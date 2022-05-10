Recap: Biohaven Pharma Hldgs Q1 Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Biohaven Pharma Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 35.97%, reporting an EPS of $-1.62 versus an estimate of $-2.53.

Revenue was up $275.03 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.28 which was followed by a 8.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Biohaven Pharma Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -2.04 -2.40 -2.74 -2.82 EPS Actual -2.32 -1.91 -2.62 -2.97 Revenue Estimate 173.69M 128.40M 78.13M 40.63M Revenue Actual 190.01M 135.74M 92.93M 43.82M

