Bentley Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bentley Systems BSY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Bentley Systems beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.2.

Revenue was up $53.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.38% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.17 0.14 0.15 EPS Actual 0.23 0.17 0.23 0.20 Revenue Estimate 262.45M 247.66M 212.40M 214.67M Revenue Actual 267.73M 248.48M 222.93M 222.00M

To track all earnings releases for Bentley Systems visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.