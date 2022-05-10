Bentley Systems: Q1 Earnings Insights

Bentley Systems BSY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Bentley Systems beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.2.
Revenue was up $53.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 5.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Bentley Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.17
|0.14
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.17
|0.23
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|262.45M
|247.66M
|212.40M
|214.67M
|Revenue Actual
|267.73M
|248.48M
|222.93M
|222.00M
