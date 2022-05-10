Recap: AZEK Co Q2 Earnings

AZEK Co AZEK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

AZEK Co beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.33 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $103.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.81% drop in the share price the next day.

