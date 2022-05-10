Whole Earth Brands: Q1 Earnings Insights

Whole Earth Brands FREE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Whole Earth Brands beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $24.77 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.21 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Whole Earth Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|0.17
|0.09
|-0.11
|Revenue Estimate
|138.56M
|130.27M
|124.04M
|67.40M
|Revenue Actual
|132.71M
|128.94M
|126.49M
|105.83M
