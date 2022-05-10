Recap: MultiPlan Q1 Earnings

MultiPlan MPLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MultiPlan beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $43.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MultiPlan's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.04 0.02 0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.14 -0.07 0.07 Revenue Estimate 292.21M 284.36M 259.82M 248.54M Revenue Actual 298.25M 288.21M 276.27M 254.86M

To track all earnings releases for MultiPlan visit their earnings calendar here.

