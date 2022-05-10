Recap: MultiPlan Q1 Earnings

MultiPlan MPLN reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
MultiPlan beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $43.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at MultiPlan's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.05
|0.04
|0.02
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.14
|-0.07
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|292.21M
|284.36M
|259.82M
|248.54M
|Revenue Actual
|298.25M
|288.21M
|276.27M
|254.86M
To track all earnings releases for MultiPlan visit their earnings calendar here.
