Computer Task Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Computer Task Group CTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:55 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Computer Task Group beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13.

Revenue was down $7.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Computer Task Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.10 0.12 0.11 EPS Actual 0.25 0.13 0.13 0.13 Revenue Estimate 107.40M 91.18M 94.10M 93.22M Revenue Actual 112.39M 90.60M 92.16M 97.13M

