Computer Task Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Computer Task Group CTG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Computer Task Group beat estimated earnings by 23.08%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was down $7.71 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Computer Task Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.10
|0.12
|0.11
|EPS Actual
|0.25
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|107.40M
|91.18M
|94.10M
|93.22M
|Revenue Actual
|112.39M
|90.60M
|92.16M
|97.13M
