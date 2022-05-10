Recap: Intra-Cellular Therapies Q1 Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intra-Cellular Therapies beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.92.
Revenue was up $19.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1
|-0.92
|-0.80
|-0.80
|EPS Actual
|-1.05
|-0.95
|-0.85
|-0.65
|Revenue Estimate
|25.37M
|22.12M
|19.44M
|16.50M
|Revenue Actual
|25.67M
|22.21M
|20.05M
|15.88M
