Recap: Intra-Cellular Therapies Q1 Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies ITCI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intra-Cellular Therapies beat estimated earnings by 15.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.78 versus an estimate of $-0.92.

Revenue was up $19.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 0.97% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intra-Cellular Therapies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1 -0.92 -0.80 -0.80 EPS Actual -1.05 -0.95 -0.85 -0.65 Revenue Estimate 25.37M 22.12M 19.44M 16.50M Revenue Actual 25.67M 22.21M 20.05M 15.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.