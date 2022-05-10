Myovant Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Myovant Sciences MYOV reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Myovant Sciences missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.57.
Revenue was up $32.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.98% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Myovant Sciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.60
|-0.38
|-0.33
|-0.99
|EPS Actual
|-0.68
|-0.23
|-0.67
|-0.89
|Revenue Estimate
|53.92M
|71.40M
|57.05M
|24.63M
|Revenue Actual
|54.44M
|77.90M
|41.06M
|24.61M
To track all earnings releases for Myovant Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.