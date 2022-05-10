Myovant Sciences: Q4 Earnings Insights

Myovant Sciences MYOV reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Myovant Sciences missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.57.

Revenue was up $32.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 4.98% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Myovant Sciences's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2022 Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.38 -0.33 -0.99 EPS Actual -0.68 -0.23 -0.67 -0.89 Revenue Estimate 53.92M 71.40M 57.05M 24.63M Revenue Actual 54.44M 77.90M 41.06M 24.61M

To track all earnings releases for Myovant Sciences visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.