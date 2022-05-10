Avaya Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Avaya Hldgs AVYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Avaya Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.61.
Revenue was down $22.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 13.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avaya Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.72
|0.71
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.77
|0.75
|0.74
|Revenue Estimate
|736.21M
|738.45M
|730.56M
|717.70M
|Revenue Actual
|713.00M
|760.00M
|732.00M
|738.00M
