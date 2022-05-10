Avaya Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

Avaya Hldgs AVYA reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Avaya Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 13.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.53 versus an estimate of $0.61.

Revenue was down $22.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 13.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Avaya Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.72 0.71 0.75 EPS Actual 0.42 0.77 0.75 0.74 Revenue Estimate 736.21M 738.45M 730.56M 717.70M Revenue Actual 713.00M 760.00M 732.00M 738.00M

To track all earnings releases for Avaya Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.