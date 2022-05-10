Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 38.14%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-2.15.
Revenue was down $30.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-2.31
|-2.16
|-2.08
|-2.10
|EPS Actual
|-1.59
|-1.27
|-1.32
|-1.16
|Revenue Estimate
|1.63M
|2.07M
|1.25M
|1.19M
|Revenue Actual
|934.00K
|7.39M
|2.22M
|944.00K
To track all earnings releases for Reata Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.
