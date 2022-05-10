Recap: Reata Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Reata Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 38.14%, reporting an EPS of $-1.33 versus an estimate of $-2.15.

Revenue was down $30.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.72 which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Reata Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -2.31 -2.16 -2.08 -2.10 EPS Actual -1.59 -1.27 -1.32 -1.16 Revenue Estimate 1.63M 2.07M 1.25M 1.19M Revenue Actual 934.00K 7.39M 2.22M 944.00K

