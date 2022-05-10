Aramark: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aramark ARMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aramark reported in-line EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.22.

Revenue was up $1.04 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Aramark's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.19 0.02 -0.34 EPS Actual 0.22 0.21 0.03 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 3.80B 3.29B 3.06B 2.75B Revenue Actual 3.95B 3.55B 2.98B 2.82B

To track all earnings releases for Aramark visit their earnings calendar here.

