Aramark: Q2 Earnings Insights

Aramark ARMK reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Aramark reported in-line EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.22.
Revenue was up $1.04 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.67% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aramark's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.19
|0.02
|-0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.22
|0.21
|0.03
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|3.80B
|3.29B
|3.06B
|2.75B
|Revenue Actual
|3.95B
|3.55B
|2.98B
|2.82B
