If You Invested $1000 In Under Armour 15 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today

Under Armour UAA has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 13.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.19%. Currently, Under Armour has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion.

Buying $1000 In UAA: If an investor had bought $1000 of UAA stock 15 years ago, it would be worth $15,404.97 today based on a price of $10.55 for UAA at the time of writing.

Under Armour's Performance Over Last 15 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.