Surface Oncology: Q1 Earnings Insights

Surface Oncology SURF reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Surface Oncology reported an EPS of $0.13.

Revenue was up $28.37 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.37 which was followed by a 11.83% drop in the share price the next day.

