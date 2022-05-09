Recap: GTY Technology Holdings Q1 Earnings

GTY Technology Holdings GTYH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GTY Technology Holdings beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $2.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GTY Technology Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.15
|-0.05
|EPS Actual
|-0.06
|-0.17
|-0.15
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|16.59M
|15.28M
|13.81M
|12.74M
|Revenue Actual
|16.72M
|16.36M
|14.42M
|13.38M
