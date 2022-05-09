Recap: GTY Technology Holdings Q1 Earnings

GTY Technology Holdings GTYH reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GTY Technology Holdings beat estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $2.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.16% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GTY Technology Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.15 -0.15 -0.15 -0.05 EPS Actual -0.06 -0.17 -0.15 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 16.59M 15.28M 13.81M 12.74M Revenue Actual 16.72M 16.36M 14.42M 13.38M

