Atlantica Sustainable: Q1 Earnings Insights

Atlantica Sustainable AY reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Atlantica Sustainable missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08.

Revenue was up $12.26 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Atlantica Sustainable's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 0.19 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.10 -0.1 0.11 -0.17 Revenue Estimate 269.80M 333.63M 289.42M 248.23M Revenue Actual 271.33M 329.24M 375.99M 235.19M

