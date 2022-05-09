Atlantica Sustainable: Q1 Earnings Insights

Atlantica Sustainable AY reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Atlantica Sustainable missed estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.08.
Revenue was up $12.26 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.77% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Atlantica Sustainable's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|0.19
|-0.08
|EPS Actual
|-0.10
|-0.1
|0.11
|-0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|269.80M
|333.63M
|289.42M
|248.23M
|Revenue Actual
|271.33M
|329.24M
|375.99M
|235.19M
To track all earnings releases for Atlantica Sustainable visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.