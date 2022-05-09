Veritiv: Q1 Earnings Insights

Veritiv VRTV reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Veritiv beat estimated earnings by 37.27%, reporting an EPS of $5.12 versus an estimate of $3.73.
Revenue was up $299.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.01 which was followed by a 0.91% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Veritiv's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.66
|1.86
|0.81
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|3.67
|2.54
|1.62
|1.28
|Revenue Estimate
|1.72B
|1.63B
|1.52B
|1.52B
|Revenue Actual
|1.86B
|1.77B
|1.66B
|1.56B
