Recap: Blue Apron Q1 Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-1.19 versus an estimate of $-0.63.

Revenue was down $11.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Blue Apron Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.67 -0.58 -0.89 -0.86 EPS Actual -0.93 -1.17 -0.77 -0.88 Revenue Estimate 110.00M 120.40M 124.30M 127.30M Revenue Actual 107.01M 109.65M 124.01M 129.71M

To track all earnings releases for Blue Apron Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.