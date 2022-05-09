Recap: Blue Apron Q1 Earnings

Blue Apron Hldgs APRN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Blue Apron Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $-1.19 versus an estimate of $-0.63.
Revenue was down $11.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 1.43% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Blue Apron Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.67
|-0.58
|-0.89
|-0.86
|EPS Actual
|-0.93
|-1.17
|-0.77
|-0.88
|Revenue Estimate
|110.00M
|120.40M
|124.30M
|127.30M
|Revenue Actual
|107.01M
|109.65M
|124.01M
|129.71M
