CareCloud: Q1 Earnings Insights

CareCloud MTBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CareCloud reported an EPS of $0.23.
Revenue was up $5.57 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CareCloud's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.17
|-0.28
|-0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.41
|0.31
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|37.13M
|36.14M
|32.02M
|29.39M
|Revenue Actual
|37.46M
|38.30M
|34.06M
|29.77M
To track all earnings releases for CareCloud visit their earnings calendar here.
