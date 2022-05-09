CareCloud: Q1 Earnings Insights

CareCloud MTBC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CareCloud reported an EPS of $0.23.

Revenue was up $5.57 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51 which was followed by a 2.37% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CareCloud's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.17 -0.28 -0.39 EPS Actual 0.34 0.41 0.31 0.20 Revenue Estimate 37.13M 36.14M 32.02M 29.39M Revenue Actual 37.46M 38.30M 34.06M 29.77M

