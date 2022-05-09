Recap: Party City Holdco Q1 Earnings

Party City Holdco PRTY reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Party City Holdco missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was up $6.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Party City Holdco's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.4
|0.02
|0.16
|-0.18
|EPS Actual
|0.4
|0.02
|0.29
|-0.05
|Revenue Estimate
|697.25M
|514.25M
|483.05M
|405.11M
|Revenue Actual
|698.31M
|510.20M
|535.75M
|426.81M
To track all earnings releases for Party City Holdco visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.