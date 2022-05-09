Recap: Party City Holdco Q1 Earnings

Party City Holdco PRTY reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Party City Holdco missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.12.

Revenue was up $6.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 6.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Party City Holdco's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.4 0.02 0.16 -0.18 EPS Actual 0.4 0.02 0.29 -0.05 Revenue Estimate 697.25M 514.25M 483.05M 405.11M Revenue Actual 698.31M 510.20M 535.75M 426.81M

