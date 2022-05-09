Recap: Coty Q3 Earnings

Coty COTY reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coty beat estimated earnings by 200.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.03 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $158.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.88% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coty's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.11
|0.03
|-0.05
|0.01
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.08
|-0.09
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|1.60B
|1.36B
|1.02B
|1.03B
|Revenue Actual
|1.58B
|1.37B
|1.06B
|1.03B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
