Athersys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Athersys ATHX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Earnings

Athersys beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $2.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Athersys's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.11 -0.1 -0.09 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.07 -0.1 -0.13 Revenue Estimate 40.00K 60.00K 40.00K 420.00K Revenue Actual 722.00K 4.79M 0 0

