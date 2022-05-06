Athersys: Q1 Earnings Insights

Athersys ATHX reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Athersys beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.09 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $2.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Athersys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.07
|-0.11
|-0.1
|-0.09
|EPS Actual
|-0.09
|-0.07
|-0.1
|-0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|40.00K
|60.00K
|40.00K
|420.00K
|Revenue Actual
|722.00K
|4.79M
|0
|0
