Qurate Retail: Q1 Earnings Insights

Qurate Retail QRTEA reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Qurate Retail missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.25.
Revenue was down $454.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.19 which was followed by a 2.64% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Qurate Retail's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.59
|0.49
|0.50
|0.33
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.30
|0.54
|0.48
|Revenue Estimate
|4.15B
|3.37B
|3.38B
|3.14B
|Revenue Actual
|4.06B
|3.14B
|3.50B
|3.34B
To track all earnings releases for Qurate Retail visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews