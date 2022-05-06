Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 35.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.9.

Revenue was up $6.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.98% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.10 -1.09 -1.21 -1.44 EPS Actual -1.23 -0.63 -0.33 -1.22 Revenue Estimate 92.38M 83.02M 82.95M 81.20M Revenue Actual 92.40M 92.83M 96.58M 81.66M

To track all earnings releases for Intercept Pharmaceuticals visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.