Intercept Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Intercept Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 35.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.58 versus an estimate of $-0.9.
Revenue was up $6.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 3.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-1.10
|-1.09
|-1.21
|-1.44
|EPS Actual
|-1.23
|-0.63
|-0.33
|-1.22
|Revenue Estimate
|92.38M
|83.02M
|82.95M
|81.20M
|Revenue Actual
|92.40M
|92.83M
|96.58M
|81.66M
