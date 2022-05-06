Cinemark Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Cinemark Hldgs CNK reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Earnings
Cinemark Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.62 versus an estimate of $-0.56.
Revenue was up $346.14 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.18 which was followed by a 0.17% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cinemark Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.57
|-1.07
|-1.46
|EPS Actual
|0.05
|-0.65
|-1.19
|-1.73
|Revenue Estimate
|601.29M
|442.52M
|262.75M
|92.02M
|Revenue Actual
|666.63M
|434.82M
|294.65M
|114.36M
