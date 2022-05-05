Recap: Chuy's Holdings Q1 Earnings

Chuy's Holdings CHUY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3.

Revenue was up $12.78 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.27% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Chuy's Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.38 0.46 0.21 EPS Actual 0.40 0.45 0.62 0.42 Revenue Estimate 99.31M 102.79M 103.73M 81.75M Revenue Actual 98.67M 101.94M 108.15M 87.71M

