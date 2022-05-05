Recap: Chuy's Holdings Q1 Earnings

Chuy's Holdings CHUY reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Earnings
Chuy's Holdings beat estimated earnings by 13.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $12.78 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 5.27% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chuy's Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.38
|0.46
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.40
|0.45
|0.62
|0.42
|Revenue Estimate
|99.31M
|102.79M
|103.73M
|81.75M
|Revenue Actual
|98.67M
|101.94M
|108.15M
|87.71M
To track all earnings releases for Chuy's Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
