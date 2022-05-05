Recap: Insulet Q1 Earnings

Insulet PODD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Insulet beat estimated earnings by 73.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was up $43.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 10.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Insulet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.24
|0.13
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.18
|0.23
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|301.06M
|273.18M
|259.19M
|247.16M
|Revenue Actual
|307.70M
|275.60M
|263.20M
|252.30M
