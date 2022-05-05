Recap: Insulet Q1 Earnings

Insulet PODD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Insulet beat estimated earnings by 73.91%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.23.

Revenue was up $43.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 10.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Insulet's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.24 0.13 0.07 EPS Actual 0.42 0.18 0.23 0 Revenue Estimate 301.06M 273.18M 259.19M 247.16M Revenue Actual 307.70M 275.60M 263.20M 252.30M

To track all earnings releases for Insulet visit their earnings calendar here.

