Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q1 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences CHRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Coherus BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.48.
Revenue was down $22.92 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.51
|-0.22
|-0.17
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|-0.46
|-0.34
|-0.36
|0.01
|Revenue Estimate
|85.81M
|91.31M
|89.81M
|96.00M
|Revenue Actual
|73.37M
|82.50M
|87.64M
|83.03M
