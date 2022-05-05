Recap: Coherus BioSciences Q1 Earnings

Coherus BioSciences CHRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 05:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Coherus BioSciences missed estimated earnings by 108.33%, reporting an EPS of $-1.0 versus an estimate of $-0.48.

Revenue was down $22.92 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.12% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Coherus BioSciences's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.51 -0.22 -0.17 0.06 EPS Actual -0.46 -0.34 -0.36 0.01 Revenue Estimate 85.81M 91.31M 89.81M 96.00M Revenue Actual 73.37M 82.50M 87.64M 83.03M

