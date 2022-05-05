Recap: DaVita Q1 Earnings

DaVita DVA reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
DaVita missed estimated earnings by 13.9%, reporting an EPS of $1.61 versus an estimate of $1.87.
Revenue was down $2.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22 which was followed by a 0.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at DaVita's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.80
|2.25
|2.18
|1.80
|EPS Actual
|2.02
|2.36
|2.64
|2.09
|Revenue Estimate
|2.91B
|2.93B
|2.87B
|2.82B
|Revenue Actual
|2.94B
|2.94B
|2.92B
|2.82B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
DaVita management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $7.5 and $8.5 per share.
