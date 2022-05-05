$100 Invested In ReneSola 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

ReneSola SOL has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 3.95% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.84%. Currently, ReneSola has a market capitalization of $343.06 million.

Buying $100 In SOL: If an investor had bought $100 of SOL stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $205.22 today based on a price of $5.11 for SOL at the time of writing.

ReneSola's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.