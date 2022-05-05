BrightSphere Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

BrightSphere Investment BSIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BrightSphere Investment beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45.
Revenue was down $19.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BrightSphere Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.30
|0.34
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.28
|0.40
|0.34
|Revenue Estimate
|109.90M
|110.20M
|130.18M
|154.07M
|Revenue Actual
|162.90M
|117.40M
|133.40M
|131.30M
To track all earnings releases for BrightSphere Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
