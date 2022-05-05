BrightSphere Investment: Q1 Earnings Insights

BrightSphere Investment BSIG reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BrightSphere Investment beat estimated earnings by 15.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.45.

Revenue was down $19.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BrightSphere Investment's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.30 0.34 0.38 EPS Actual 0.53 0.28 0.40 0.34 Revenue Estimate 109.90M 110.20M 130.18M 154.07M Revenue Actual 162.90M 117.40M 133.40M 131.30M

To track all earnings releases for BrightSphere Investment visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.