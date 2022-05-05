Consolidated Comms Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Consolidated Comms Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.
Revenue was down $24.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.72% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Consolidated Comms Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0
|-0.03
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.18
|0.09
|0.21
|Revenue Estimate
|318.84M
|321.69M
|319.86M
|316.99M
|Revenue Actual
|318.48M
|318.58M
|320.40M
|324.77M
To track all earnings releases for Consolidated Comms Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
