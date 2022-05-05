Consolidated Comms Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Consolidated Comms Hldgs CNSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Consolidated Comms Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 166.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was down $24.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 9.72% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Consolidated Comms Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0 -0.03 0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 0.18 0.09 0.21 Revenue Estimate 318.84M 321.69M 319.86M 316.99M Revenue Actual 318.48M 318.58M 320.40M 324.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.