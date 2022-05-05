Apollo Global Management: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apollo Global Management APO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Apollo Global Management beat estimated earnings by 47.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.03.

Revenue was up $228.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.74% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Apollo Global Management's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.10 0.68 0.57 EPS Actual 1.05 1.71 1.14 0.66 Revenue Estimate 1.15B 1.02B 686.75M 580.00M Revenue Actual 1.02B 1.45B 1.09B 646.32M

To track all earnings releases for Apollo Global Management visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.