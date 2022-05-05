Apollo Global Management: Q1 Earnings Insights

Apollo Global Management APO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Apollo Global Management beat estimated earnings by 47.57%, reporting an EPS of $1.52 versus an estimate of $1.03.
Revenue was up $228.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.74% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Apollo Global Management's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.10
|0.68
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|1.05
|1.71
|1.14
|0.66
|Revenue Estimate
|1.15B
|1.02B
|686.75M
|580.00M
|Revenue Actual
|1.02B
|1.45B
|1.09B
|646.32M
To track all earnings releases for Apollo Global Management visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.