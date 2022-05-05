Recap: AVEO Pharmaceuticals Q1 Earnings

AVEO Pharmaceuticals AVEO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
AVEO Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $19.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 8.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at AVEO Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.29
|-0.36
|-0.45
|-0.55
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.30
|-0.40
|-0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|17.93M
|13.80M
|8.94M
|1.01M
|Revenue Actual
|17.65M
|15.17M
|7.56M
|1.92M
